Increased police presence at 2 Albuquerque high schools following social media threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There will be an increased police presence at two northeast Albuquerque high schools after a threat began circulating on social media Thursday.

The post made its way around the Eldorado High School campus, threatening to harm students and staff at an assembly on Friday. The Snapchat post spread, creating fear and concern among students.

Authorities began an investigation and determined the alleged threat was traced back to Manzano High, and that school was the intended target. Eldorado is not taking any chances after a man with a toy gun was found off-campus Thursday.

There will be an increased police presence at both schools on Friday.