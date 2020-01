ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police will be out in full force starting Monday.

Officers will be conducting targeted operations on I-25 and I-40 in Bernalillo County. The operation is in response to a request by Albuquerque Police for help with traffic enforcement.

State Police says the increased patrols will also help with faster responses to crashes. After 30 days, the department says it will consult with APD to determine if more assistance is needed.