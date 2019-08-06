Increase in reported dog poisonings puts Rio Rancho neighborhood on edge

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho homeowners’ association is urging people to keep an eye on their pets after more reports of dogs being poisoned.

Last week, KRQE News 13 shared the story of a woman in the Northern Meadows Neighborhood whose dogs died within 24 hours of falling ill. She believed the dogs had eaten rat poison pellets. About a dozen other people said the same thing happened to their dogs.

The recent deaths have also left the community on edge.

“It’s fairly obvious that something is going on out here with the dogs,” Bart Wofford said. “I know my neighbors are alarmed and we’re alarmed. We’ve got to do something to get this stopped.”

The homeowners association sent out a letter saying the number of poisoning reports is now up to 20.

Rio Rancho police and Animal Control say they have received four reports of dog poisonings, but at this point don’t have proof of a criminal act. They are asking anyone who has not reported their incident to do so, that way it can be fully investigated.

“It’s really important that people let the animal control department know and let the police know,” Wofford said. “We’ve really got to put a stop to this. It needs the attention of all our neighbors because it really does take a village.”