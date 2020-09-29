Increase in illegal dirt bike, ATV riding in Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — As more people take advantage of the Bosque during the pandemic, the city’s open space department says there’s also been an uptick in people on motorcycles and ATV’s in the Bosque which is illegal.

Open space officials and police didn’t provide KRQE with how many citations have been given out to people illegally riding in the Bosque, but they did say there have been more than in previous years.

Officials say it’s not only unsafe for other visitors, riding motorized vehicles throughout the bosque can destroy the peace and the natural habitat.

“When off road vehicles are going in there, disrupting wildlife, disturbing vegetation, causing erosion, all these things have a really big impact on the natural resources there,” said Colleen McRoberts with the city’s open space department.

The city has put more fencing in certain areas to make it more difficult for people to bring in their dirt bikes and ATV’s. Police also say they’ve been doing tac plans to help catch riders in the act. They say the ticket is $300 and say they can also tow away the dirt bike or ATV.