Incident shuts down southbound lanes of Unser at Cabezon

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are investigating an incident in the area of Cabezon and Unser Blvd. on Wednesday morning. RRPD tweeted at 9:35 a.m. saying that southbound lanes of Unser are closed at this time.

Details regarding the incident are limited at this time. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route.

