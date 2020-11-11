Incident shuts down southbound lanes of Unser at Cabezon

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are investigating an incident in the area of Cabezon and Unser Blvd. on Wednesday morning. RRPD tweeted at 9:35 a.m. saying that southbound lanes of Unser are closed at this time.

Details regarding the incident are limited at this time. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route.

***Traffic Alert***



