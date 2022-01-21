In search of rare items, ‘American Pickers’ returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The hit History Channel television show “American Pickers” is returning to the Albuquerque area this March. The show features a team that scours the county in search of hidden gems in junkyards, basements, and garages.

In an Instagram post, the Albuquerque Film Office states that the show is currently looking for large, rare collections that the show has never seen before. The show is wanting to know the interesting stories behind these items.

To be considered for “American Pickers” you can contact the show via email at americanpickers@cineflix.com, by leaving a voicemail at (646)493-2184, or on their Facebook account. Those submitting information are asked to provide their name, phone number, location, and a description of the collection with photos.