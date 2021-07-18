In-person court returns to Metro Court Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be more in-person hearings at Bernalillo County Metro Court. Through an amended order, the New Mexico Supreme Court recently gave courts the green light to expand to in-person operations.

Starting Monday, the court will resume in-person criminal and traffic bench trials as well as hearings for pleas, sentencing, probable cause, and probation issues. Also, hearings to determine whether a defendant is competent to stand trial will resume in-person hearings.

All other arraignments will still be held remotely unless otherwise ordered by the trial judge.