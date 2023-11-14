ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has announced that an In-N-Out Burger location will be taking up residence on the university’s South Campus in Albuquerque. This comes just days after In-N-Out Burger released its plans to come to New Mexico.

The location will be part of the South Campus Tax Increment Development District (TIDD) and will provide positive contributions to the area. Alongside adding employment opportunities and spurring economic growth, the In-N-Out Burger location will be another affordable dining option for community members.

UNM says the new location will “add to the vitality of the district and create a welcoming and enjoyable space for students, faculty, staff, and the local community.” As a part of the TIDD, a portion of the tax revenues from the In-N-Out Burger location will go back into public infrastructure.

UNM’s executive vice president for finance and administration, Teresa Costantinidis, issued the following statement with the announcement:

“We are excited to welcome In-N-Out Burger to the South Campus Tax Increment Development District,” said Teresa Costantinidis, executive vice president for Finance and Administration at The University of New Mexico. “This addition marks a significant step in our ongoing development and growth, contributing to job opportunities and the enhancement of our community. It aligns perfectly with UNM’s commitment to advancing New Mexico, including promoting sustainability, economic development, and community engagement.”

In-N-Out Burger is expecting to open up its Albuquerque locations sometime in 2027. To learn more about UNM’s plans for the new location, click here.