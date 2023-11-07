ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In-N-Out Burger is officially coming to New Mexico, the California-based fast-food burger chain announced Tuesday.

In-N-Out Burger said that it will be serving burgers, fries, and shakes in Albuquerque in 2027. “We can’t wait to have smiling associates serving customers quality burgers, fries and shakes in such a unique, beautiful state,” Lynsi Snyder, president and owner of In-N-Out Burger, wrote in part on In-N-Out Burger’s Facebook post.

In-N-Out Burger did not say where the restaurant would be located. Currently, New Mexicans have to travel out of state to eat at In-N-Out Burger. The closest locations are located in Colorado, Arizona, Utah and Texas.

There has been a long-time push to bring In-N-Out Burger to New Mexico. A public Facebook group named “Petition to Bring In-N-Out Burger to Albuquerque, New Mexico” was started in 2009 and has almost 3,000 members. The group often shares news of In-N-Out Burger and people post photos of their meals at In-N-Out Burger locations across the country.