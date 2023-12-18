ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is now taking action on a neighborhood road between Nob Hill and the University of New Mexico hoping some big additions will slow drivers down. “This was never designed to be a three-lane highway through the neighborhood,” said City Council member, Pat Davis.

Monte Vista Boulevard from Lomas to Campus will soon get a median makeover which is something many neighbors are excited to hear. “Since the intersections are very unique and not traditional it is very confusing and there’s lots of accidents,” said Jeff Gittelman, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years.

“Starts with a very loud crash and you go out and find a truck or something parked on your wall of your house which has happened twice in the last 5-6 years or so,” said David Vaughan who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years.

The less-than-mile-long stretch of Monte Vista is above the regional average for severe crashes according to the city’s vision zero map tracking fatalities and injuries. 5,700 cars travel through the road daily which has one lane in each direction and a center turn lane. That center lane will soon be dotted with medians. “Putting in new medians makes it a little more pedestrian-friendly and makes it a new welcoming way for people to get to Albuquerque’s most iconic favorite neighborhood,” said Davis.

The city is planning to spend $1.8 million to add 11, 200-foot-long new medians. Each of those will be landscaped ultimately narrowing driving lanes and making for wider bike lanes. The city said usually when a median is put on a stretch of road drivers tend to slow down. “It will make our neighborhood a little better a little nicer it will be the first big investment in this part of Nob Hill in more than a hundred years,” said Davis.

Some neighbors say they’re happy to see it. “It’s going to be a huge benefit to the neighborhood and to public safety,” said Vaughan.

“This will be a completion of a dream come true,” said Gittelman.

The city said it only has enough money so far to build the medians, but they don’t have all the funds they need for the landscaping that’ll go in them.

The project is about 60% complete in development. They’re hoping to break ground in March and finish by the end of 2024.