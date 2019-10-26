Improvements on busy South Valley road officially complete

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – After years of planning, construction and nearly $3 million later, improvements to a busy South Valley road are finally complete.

Bernalillo County officials started their talks to improve Sunset Road in 2016. Neighbors who KRQE News 13 spoke with said they have seen their fair share of close calls, as well as mud and rain flooding the street when a storm moves in.

On Friday, the county hosted a ceremony at Armijo Elementary School to announce the road improvements are officially complete. Sunset Road now has sidewalks, bike lanes, signage and drainage improvements. County officials said these improvements not only make it safer for neighbors nearby, but also for the students at Armijo Elementary.

“Now I feel safer because you couldn’t see the sidewalks,” said Nathan, who attends Armijo Elementary. “So, you would probably be walking on the road and sometimes kids would get hit by cars because they were walking on the road.”

County officials said it took a few years to plan, but construction took less than a year. They said it cost $2.8 million, which was mostly paid for by state funds and the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control.

County officials said they plan on making other road improvements along Bridge Boulevard and Gatewood Avenue, but right now, there is no timeline when work would begin.