Improvements made to Piedras Marcadas Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There have been some major improvements to a westside park. An ADA accessible parking lot was unveiled at Piedras Marcadas Park. It includes a ramp to the playground which also has new equipment. Before, people would have to walk up a dirt hill.

Unveiling of ADA accessible parking lot at Piedras Marcadas Park, August 28, 2020

“Folks with strollers, grandmas and grandpas; anyone who might be in a wheelchair or have access issues. Now, this is very accessible for all,” said State Senator Sander Rue (R- Albuquerque).

The project cost more than $86,000. The money comes from a mix of state funding and about $5,000 from City Councilor Cynthia Borrego’s set aside fund.