ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Improvements are on the way for a popular outdoor city pool.

The City is using $190,000 in funding from the legislature for work at Eisenhower Pool off Spain and Juan Tabo. Improvements include re-roofing the building and adding shade structures over the pool, deck, and small children’s pools.

The City hopes these new additions will attract more swimmers. It’s unclear when the work at the pool will start.