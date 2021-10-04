Improved security efforts at 4 Walgreens stores are working, city says

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuqureque says an effort to fight crime a several Walgreens is working. The abandoned and dilapidated abatement property or adapt team worked with the pharmacy chain to improve security at eight stores such as installing locks for liquor cabinets, hiring security guards and adding no trespassing signs.

Since then, the city says crime has dropped at four locations on Coors, Montgomery and 12th Street. The store on Coors and Sequoia has seen a 92% decrease in reported criminal activity.

