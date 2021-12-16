Impress holiday guests with unique fondue recipes from Melting Pot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Founded back in 1975, the Melting Pot has offered a distinct fondue experience for over 45 years. Melting Pot has 97 restaurants in 31 US states and Canada and is known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrees.

Melting Pot has a variety of menu options that features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits, and even chocolate fondue desserts. This location is the one and only fondue restaurant in Albuquerque where you can experience many unique dining options from a four-course meal to something simple like dessert and drinks, this is the place to go that will wow any guest. Try the local favorite Hatch Green chile cheddar fondue.

For more information on The Melting Pot, visit https://www.meltingpot.com/.