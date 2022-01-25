Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A popular traveling exhibit is coming to New Mexico. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to Albuquerque’s Sawmill District.

The three-dimensional experience has sold over 2.5 million tickets worldwide and on March 2 the exhibit will open at the Immersive Pavilion located at 1820 Bellamah Ave. The exhibit will feature over 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings including “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers”, and “Cafe Terrace at Night”.

The exhibit will feature more than 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings in a three-dimensional experience and will run for two months starting on March 2. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 27 online at vangoghalbuquerque.com.

