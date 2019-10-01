Immerse yourself in history during Nuclear After Dark

The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is inviting people of all ages to come and enjoy the museum after hours while enjoying live music, local food trucks, and the opportunity to learn, think, and imagine.

On Friday, October 4, 2019, take part in Nuclear After Dark and become immersed in history during this outdoor evening event. The museum will host an outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” episode on the Manhattan Project.

The 45-minute production will discuss the atomic bomb project during World War II and will be projected on the back of the musum among the airplanes in Heritage Park.

Local food trucks will be available as well as Bombs Away Beer Company. Jo Aragon and the Mean Street Band will also be performing before and after the movie showing.

Tickets to the event cost $15 per person or $10 for museum members. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Tickets will also be available at the door on the evening of the event.