ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ImagineABQ is a city-wide, chaplain of Albuquerque Fire Rescue lead initiative to clean up and restore the dignity of the Duke City. September 30th is a “Day of Service” and now ImagineABQ is inviting the public to their mixer to learn more about how to get involved.

They are inviting the community on July 25 at Hollow Spirits for a collaborative mixer on how to get involved. The event is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.