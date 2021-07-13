‘I’m just glad he’s okay’: Car flips over in northeast Albuquerque crash

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A car crash in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday morning led to a big mess. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Domingo Road and Cagua Drive, right off of San Pedro.

Story continues below

One of the drivers involved in the crash says she was driving south on Cagua when a car ran through a stop sign heading west on Domingo Road. The car then hit her in the middle of the intersection. The car that ran the stop sign, also rolling over.

No one was injured in the crash. “I’m just glad he’s okay,” said Natasha Chavez, a woman involved in the crash. No other information about the crash has been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES