‘I’m just glad he’s okay’: Car flips over in northeast Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A car crash in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday morning led to a big mess. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Domingo Road and Cagua Drive, right off of San Pedro.
One of the drivers involved in the crash says she was driving south on Cagua when a car ran through a stop sign heading west on Domingo Road. The car then hit her in the middle of the intersection. The car that ran the stop sign, also rolling over.
No one was injured in the crash. “I’m just glad he’s okay,” said Natasha Chavez, a woman involved in the crash. No other information about the crash has been released.