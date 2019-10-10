Illegal cars sales turning busy streets into parking lots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common sight around Albuquerque, cars for sale on the side of the road. But we discovered something uncommon; a car owner actually got ticketed for it.

Ask commuters on the west side and they’ll tell you, Alameda heading up the hill to Rio Rancho can look like a mini used car lot. “People could put their automobiles on Craigslist or eBay instead of bringing them and parking them along the road,” says Del Medina.

In this day and age, they could also be using any one of dozens of apps to unload their used cars, but they don’t. A few quick searches using Google streetscape show they’re always here, and on stretches of other busy streets around Albuquerque.

“The technical term for that is called curb stoning and that is not allowed. That is an issue that APD, as well as code enforcement, can notify those vehicle owners that their vehicles may be towed,” says Albuquerque Planning Department Director Brennon Williams.

One car seller recently found the city can get you for it. He got the rare $50 ticket from APD for “illegal display and sale of a motor vehicle.”

It’s a citation so rare, KRQE News 13 searched online court records in Albuquerque and could only find two of these tickets. Oftentimes, these cars for sale aren’t on the side of the road, they’re in a private parking lot.

“Nine times out of 10 the owner does what they are supposed to do. Either contacts the owners who have parked their vehicles there and tells them to remove them, or they could be towed from the property,” Williams says.

Of course, people can sell a used car from their home, but if they’re flipping them and doing it as a business they need the proper permits and a proper business location.