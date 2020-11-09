Ignited Minds offers free online tutoring services to middle, high school students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free online tutoring is now available for any student in need of extra help. The executive director of nonprofit Ignited Minds, Liv Turner discusses how students can utilize this resource.

Based in Santa Fe, Ignited Minds is a nonprofit corporation that aims to address students’ immediate needs for free online tutoring in all middle and high school subjects to enhance learning and increase graduation rates. Their long term goal is to build a following in New Mexico that will sustain Ignited Minds’ free tutoring services.

Tutors teach students time and organization management skills, tips, and tricks and also provide regular tutoring appointments that allow students to build a trusted working relationship with their tutor.

Currently, Ignited Minds is in need of more quality tutors. As the organization is new, Ignited Minds doesn’t qualify for many grants and relies on private donations to provide free services to New Mexico students.

For more information on services, volunteering, board development, and more, visit ignitedmindsnonprofit.org.