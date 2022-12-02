ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for someone to fill in as a legislator until the end of the year. Residents of District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side, who are over 21 years old are eligible.

Former Representative Antonio “Moe” Maestas recently resigned from representing the district in order to serve as a state senator. Now, the County Board of Commissioners is taking applications for Maestas’s replacement.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, the deadline is Friday, December 9 at noon to apply. Applicants must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office, Attention: Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, 415 Silver Ave, SW, 8th Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102. Applications will also be accepted by email at: manager@bernco.gov.

You don’t need to be a political expert to serve as a legislator. New Mexico relies on citizens with a range of backgrounds to serve in the House of Representatives. Currently, the legislature includes retired teachers, farmers, business owners, attorneys and people from a range of other backgrounds.

But you do need to be from District 16 to apply. The boundaries for that district will change soon, but applicants must be within the boundaries shown here.