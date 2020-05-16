ICYMI: Week of May 11, 2020

Not everyone would do what an Albuquerque teen just did. José Nuñez Romaniz found a bag full of $135,000 in cash near an ATM and turned it in.

It’s not just here in Albuquerque, people across the state have been spotting moths, and experts say it’s the time of year and an ideal climate.

April 10, 2020. It’s moving day for patients at an Albuquerque nursing home. One after the other, they are carefully loaded in ambulances and medical vans for transport elsewhere. They are in their 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, one is 102. Many are wheelchair-bound. A few are in hospice. All are medically fragile. But their departure is not voluntary. In fact, all 54 patients at Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center are being forced out, evicted.

On Saturday, a lot more businesses throughout New Mexico can reopen except for Cibola, San Juan, and McKinley Counties. The governor’s team said we are starting to see a downward trend in coronavirus cases but it is still too soon to open places like bars, restaurants, and gyms.

Plenty of people sounded off on social media, saying the governor had crossed the line and is violating their rights. But others said this needed to be done.

