ICYMI: Week of May 11, 2020

Albuquerque teen rewarded for turning in $135K of cash found near ATM

Not everyone would do what an Albuquerque teen just did. José Nuñez Romaniz found a bag full of $135,000 in cash near an ATM and turned it in.

An influx of moths found across New Mexico

It’s not just here in Albuquerque, people across the state have been spotting moths, and experts say it’s the time of year and an ideal climate.

Cashing in on the COVID Crisis: Scores of nursing home patients evicted

April 10, 2020. It’s moving day for patients at an Albuquerque nursing home. One after the other, they are carefully loaded in ambulances and medical vans for transport elsewhere. They are in their 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, one is 102. Many are wheelchair-bound. A few are in hospice. All are medically fragile. But their departure is not voluntary. In fact, all 54 patients at Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center are being forced out, evicted.

New public health order opens all retail

On Saturday, a lot more businesses throughout New Mexico can reopen except for Cibola, San Juan, and McKinley Counties. The governor’s team said we are starting to see a downward trend in coronavirus cases but it is still too soon to open places like bars, restaurants, and gyms.

Masks will be mandatory in public starting Saturday

Plenty of people sounded off on social media, saying the governor had crossed the line and is violating their rights. But others said this needed to be done.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Latest Video