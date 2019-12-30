Iconic neon sign along Lomas comes down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic neon sign in downtown has been taken down as a popular New Mexican restaurant just moved out.

The Diaz family bought Monroe’s in 1976, the restaurant had been in that location for a year. The massive heart, pierced with an arrow, perfectly representing Albuquerque’s love for the food they serve.

But on Tuesday, the sign came down. Owners recently moved locations, to 4th and Mountain.

“We had quite a few memories there and I miss it, but we’re going to make a lot of new memories here too,” said Ava Diaz.

As much as the family wanted to take the iconic sign with them, it was just too heavy. Owners say watching the sign come down was sad.

“I think that was the first time it kind of hit a little bit when you saw the old sign down,” said Matthew Diaz, one of the owners of Monroes.

The Diaz family says the old sign will eventually be on display at the sign museum at Glorietta Station.

Don’t worry, the new location is still using its old logo, a new heart with an arrow hangs in the core of the dining room.

Keeping their past in their heart, while looking toward the future.

The new restaurant opened on Monday and they’ll have a ribbon cutting on January 8th.