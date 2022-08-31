ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building that stands out in the heart of downtown is for sale. The owners of the Bliss Building and Lindy’s Diner are ready to say goodbye. “It is iconic, we’ve been here for so long. I’ve been here for so long,” said Lindy’s Diner Co-owner Dawn Vatoseow. Dawn and Steve Vatoseow owners of the Bliss Building and local favorite, Lindy’s Diner on 5th and Central say there’ve been many memories made at the local eatery. “My whole life is intertwined with this place one way or the other, my father had it before I did,” said Steve Vatoseow, Co-Owner of Lindy’s Diner.

Vatoseow has run the diner for 45 years and says the pandemic took a toll on the business and him. “A lot was laid on our shoulders and stuff and I think that it probably pushed retirement a little bit quicker. “We are just tired when we are old. It’s a lot to do at our age. All I know is I’m not going to be coming to work at 8 o’clock every morning and leave at 5 o’clock. I think there’s more to life than that,” added Vatoseow.

The more than a century-old building was built around 1906 and was formerly known as The Coney Island Cafe as well as the Elgin Hotel. It’s being sold for $1.3 million. “We thought about renovating it and opening up lofts up there but we are too old and too tired. It’s going to take the next generation,” Vatoseow. While the property is on the market; its owners say they’ll keep the diner open until it’s sold. “This is not something that is happening today or tomorrow. That could be a year, it could be two years, it could be five years, nobody knows,” says Vatoseow.

Dawn Vatoseow says she may not be quite ready for retirement adding she may have a few years left in her to make her iconic pies and has possible ideas of opening a smaller more manageable version of Lindy’s in the future.