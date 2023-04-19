ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –It’s an iconic building where people have shopped for furniture for more than 60 years. Now, American Home Furniture and Mattress is moving from its location on Menaul near Carlisle.

“It’s an iconic building in Albuquerque and it is bittersweet to move, but we felt like it was again the best way for us to provide the best experience for our guests,” says Van Harten, owner of American Home Furniture & Mattress.

Kenton Van Harten is the owner of the American Home Furniture and Mattress store in Albuquerque. He says the company has been around for more than 87 years and more than 60 years in this building near Menaul and Carlisle. He says it was time for a change.

They’re moving across I-40. The new location is being built next to the new Whole Foods store that is under construction on Carlisle.

“We think having that traffic, having the people who come shop groceries. Some people shop every day and so having those people that are coming in, in the center. And again we think it’s going to be very exciting,” says Van Harten.

Van Harten says that part of the reason they’ve decided to move is also to get away from increasing crime in their current location. The new location will also be one floor compared to their current three-story building.

“It’s going to be different, it’s going to be more contemporary. It’s still going to keep the traditions that has made American Home what it is, but it will be noticeably different from this location,” says Van Harten.

American Home says they will also be looking into rebranding their Comanche location. Van Harten has worked at the Menaul location for more than 17 years, others have been there for 40 years.

“It’s going to be a little awkward to leave but again it’s all about our guests we want to make sure we’re doing the best job we can for them,” says Van Harten.

American Home says they plan on having liquidation sales in October and November. They’re hoping the new location near Carlisle and Indian School will open by the end of 2023. No word on what will happen to their old building.