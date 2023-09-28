ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As October approaches, the New Mexico Ice Wolves are partnering with Pizza 9 and Chello Grill for the “Be a Buddy, Not a Bully” campaign as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. The organizations are asking kids ages 6 to 12 to participate in a coloring contest that highlights the North American Hockey League’s commitment to acceptance, support, and inclusion among today’s youth.

Participants will receive a gift certificate for either Pizza 9 or Chello Grill. The contest winner will also receive Ice Wolves tickets and a gift card to the Outpost Ice Arenas.