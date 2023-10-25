ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Youth in the Metro had the chance to meet players with the New Mexico Ice Wolves as they partnered with two businesses to stand up against bullying. The team spread out around various Pizza 9 locations and Chello Grill to spread awareness about anti-bullying and what people can do to spread the message of acceptance, support, and inclusion.

“I think getting out in the community and being able to spread the word about anti-bullying is great and I think our team and league does a good job about it,” said Ice Wolves player Graham Harris.

The community-wide event featured a coloring contest for kids. Pizza 9 and Chello Grill gave the community chances to win game tickets and gift cards.