ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is taking action against child homelessness in the community by stepping up to the home plate and taking a swing at raising funds for Cuidando Los Niños.

The 2023 IBEW Softball Tournament Benefiting Cuidando Los Niños is June 2-4. They ask if you want to participate sign up by May 17. Entry fee $450, guaranteed five games, or entry fee $300 double elimination. If you would like to register contact Randy at 505-463-8485 or wotsupbro@g.com. For more information visit ibewsoftballtourney2023.funraise.org.