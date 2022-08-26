ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The filmmakers’ Union IATSE Local 480 is holding its first Film & TV Expo Sunday, August 28. The public is invited to attend and will see demonstrations of skills needed for television and movie production.

The Expo will be held outdoors on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Local 480 Training Center located at 8430 Washington Pl NE. Admission is free for everyone and families are welcome.

The expo will feature a demonstration set to watch filming up close, casting directors to learn the casting process, tech booths, movie schools, film offices, food trucks, and much more. New Mexico film offices will be in attendance along with various film schools. The expo will also give people a chance to see film equipment and gear up close. For more information visit the IATSE Local 480 website.