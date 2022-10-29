ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fundraiser event took place this weekend. Albuquerque area firefighters IAFF Local 244 held its 4th annual Fire Muster Saturday at Civic Plaza.

The event, which included food trucks, face painting, and other activities helped raise money for the nonprofit’s survivors fund.

The fund helps firefighters and their families who are facing life-threatening illnesses.

Organizers also put on a combat challenge for firefighters to show off just how good their skills are.

“It’s all part of a push to build bonds between the community and fire stations. We have a trust in our community. We covet that; we value that, and part of what we want to do is give back to the community and make sure that they feel like we appreciate them and get them involved in what we are doing, let them know we what we do. Lot of people in our community don’t necessarily know, so we educate, and we want to come out here and do fun things together,” said President Miguel Tittmann.

The combat challenge was won by Albuquerque Fire Rescue. A firefighter out of the Santa Fe City Firefighting Department won the individual challenge.