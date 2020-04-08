IAFF hosts blood drive on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 244 is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday to help with the ongoing shortage of blood during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The blood drive kicks off at 11 a.m. and is being held at Union Hall located at 4100 Edith Boulevard NE. The union will be out taking donations until 4 p.m.
To participate in the blood donation drive, make an appointment on Vitalant’s website or call 877-258-4825 and use the sponsor code IAFF244.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites