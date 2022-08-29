ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dodging bullets was not how one Albuquerque woman was expecting to spend her Saturday morning. The woman, who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, says she was driving with her son’s father last week near 86th and Bridge when they saw a man screaming in the road with a young child.

They pulled over in front of the Crescent Ridge Apartments to make sure they were okay, and that’s when things took a turn. “He ran across the street and was taking something out of his backpack, and he started shooting at us.”

Her son’s father, who got out of the car originally to help, was now dodging bullets from the hood of their red truck. She said she was taking cover in the passenger seat. “I thought, I said, If I’m not dead, for sure I’m going to get out of the truck, and he’s going to be dead.”

She dialed 911, meeting with Albuquerque Police at a nearby gas station. “I heard the shots stop, and that’s when I told him, he’s putting another magazine in the gun, jump in the truck, let’s go, let’s go.”

The woman said she recalls watching the child who was with the shooter running away. “If he’s able to do this in front of his (own) child, he’s capable of anything.”

The shooting not only left $7,000 in damages to the truck, but it has left this woman traumatized. “It’s very scary because, I don’t know, you’re even afraid to look at the car that’s next to you because you don’t know if they’re going to get mad because you looked at them.”

She says she’s going to think twice before she stops to help someone again. “Do not stop; it’s not safe to stop. Call APD or call the APD Public Assistance if you see someone on the side of the road with a flat tire cause you never know.”

APD says they’re investigating, but no other details were released.