ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alfonso Gallegos went for his daily cardio walk Monday morning like he always does near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned into anything but normal. Video shows a white truck barreling toward him, hitting him, on Summer Avenue near Chama Street. But before Gallegos could even process what happened the driver started shooting at him in broad daylight.

“When I saw that I immediately ran away, just as fast as I could. All I could think of was how do I survive, how do I live through this? I ran and I heard a gunshot and you know I ducked and I just kept running and I was zigzagging.”

Even scarier, the suspect got out of his truck and started chasing Gallegos while continuing to shoot at him. He hid behind cars hoping he’d make it home alive to his 11-year-old son.

“Ultimately, I felt like prey, you know, I don’t know what else to say, I felt like I was getting hunted. It was atrocious, it was terrifying,” he said. “I’m a full-time single dad, all I have is my son and my mom, this could have been a very different story.”

Fortunately, the entire thing was caught on a home’s surveillance camera. “Police did say that because of the surveillance, it’s the best evidence that they have had in a situation like this. Thank god for this gentleman, had there not been surveillance, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” said Gallegos.

However, the nightmare is far from over for Gallegos. “I’m not going to stop exercising, but now this place is tainted for me,” he said.

The Albuquerque Police Department could not comment but said this is an active investigation. Gallegos says he is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You’re encouraged to contact APD with any information.