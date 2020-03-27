1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

I-25 southbound off-ramp to close at Broadway

Local News

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, the I-25 southbound off-ramp at Broadway and exit 215, will be closed.

Crews will be repaving and construction is expected to last until April 13. You are asked to seek alternate routes.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞