I-25 southbound off-ramp to close at Broadway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, the I-25 southbound off-ramp at Broadway and exit 215, will be closed.
Crews will be repaving and construction is expected to last until April 13. You are asked to seek alternate routes.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico