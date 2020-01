ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers should expect delays on I-25 at Gibson this weekend.

Various lanes of northbound I-25 at Gibson are now closed for repairs. The Gibson eastbound to I-25 northbound on-ramp and I-25 southbound to Gibson eastbound off-ramp will also be closed during that time.

Work is expected to take place at night and should wrap up by Monday.