‘Hyperspace Challenge’ gives incentive to develop outer space technology

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM is helping develop the next generation of space-focused tech startups. The so-called Hyperspace Challenge, run by the Air Force Research Lab and CNM Ingenuity for the U.S. Space Force, is a collaboration between space technology companies and military agencies.

This year, the challenge is looking at Trusted Autonomy and how new technology could allow vehicles, hazard detection sensors, and computer systems to function by themselves, keeping astronauts safer and to free up their attention for other work. CNM Ingenuity says the challenge has awarded millions in revenue for small businesses, and puts New Mexico at the forefront of space exploration.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss