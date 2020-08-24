‘Hyperspace Challenge’ gives incentive to develop outer space technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM is helping develop the next generation of space-focused tech startups. The so-called Hyperspace Challenge, run by the Air Force Research Lab and CNM Ingenuity for the U.S. Space Force, is a collaboration between space technology companies and military agencies.

This year, the challenge is looking at Trusted Autonomy and how new technology could allow vehicles, hazard detection sensors, and computer systems to function by themselves, keeping astronauts safer and to free up their attention for other work. CNM Ingenuity says the challenge has awarded millions in revenue for small businesses, and puts New Mexico at the forefront of space exploration.