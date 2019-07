ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Excitement continues at the Albuquerque BioPark for the new Penguin Chill exhibit.

New Mexicans lined up to see the much-anticipated exhibit featuring 31 Gentoo, Macaroni and King Penguins. Many people showed up on Wednesday to see the penguins and say they didn’t have to wait too long.

The city of Albuquerque says it spent a little more than $19 million on the exhibit, which is a few million more than expected.