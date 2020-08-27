Husband of Jackie Vigil speaks at RNC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexican took the stage Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention to tell the story of his wife, Jackie Vigil.

“Every time I open the garage door, stand in the driveway, I hear that horn, I see her slumped in the seat. When I go to bed at night, that sound and image haunt me,” said the husband of Jackie, Sam Vigil.

Sam recounted the grim morning back in November when he found his wife gunned down in their driveway in what was apparently a robbery gone wrong. The Trump administration has taken credit for catching her accused killer, Luis Talamantes-Romero, earlier this month as part of Operation Legend.

However, Albuquerque Police have said they identified him long before the federal operation came to Albuquerque.

