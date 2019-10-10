HuntForJessePinkman: ‘Breaking Bad’ Twitter sending Albuquerque fans on a scavenger hunt

Breaking Bad’s Twitter account is sending fans across the country on a scavenger #HuntForJessePinkman ahead of the El Camino premiere, and now, they’re bringing the hunt to Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Breaking Bad” fans want to know — where is Jesse Pinkman? That’s been the question since “Breaking Bad” ended in 2013 and will soon be answered in this week’s premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The show’s Twitter account is sparking speculation of his whereabouts early, sending fans on a scavenger hunt.

“He’s not giving us hints,” said Frank Sandoval, owner of Breaking Bad RV Tours. “Aaron Paul is notorious for doing scavenger hunts. He does all kinds of scavenger hunts in LA.”

The #HuntForJessePinkman search started this week in Los Angeles posting coordinates in three different spots for fans to look, but it didn’t stop there. Breaking Bad then hinted in a tweet, “NYC, SF, Chicago and ABQ: You’re next.” New York, San Francisco and Chicago have since had their hunts, along with a surprise stop in Boise, Idaho, star Aaron Paul’s hometown, where he hosted a special screening of El Camino.

However, where will fans find Jesse in the ABQ? The coordinates could lead to the predictable spots like Jesse’s house near downtown or his apartment with Jane near UNM, or they could be in a completely random spot unrelated to the show.

The Breaking Bad RV Tours say the hype around the film’s premiere is getting fans excited. They hope when the scavenger hunt makes its way to Albuquerque, it will include a surprise appearance by Paul, himself.

“I’m kind of hoping Jesse’s house. I know a long time ago when we first started this, we did a podcast with The X…Rocks out in Boise, Idaho, where he’s from, and they called him and said, ‘we’re on the Breaking Bad tour’ and the thing he said on there is, he’d love to greet the tour,” said Sandoval. “We’re kind of hoping that they might give us a call and show up and greet the tour.”

Fans going on the tour say they hope the same and will be on the lookout.

“On the RV, I have no idea, that’s awesome though,” said Kaitlin Schager. “We’ll be on the lookout, definitely.”

Other visitors say they hope the same. However, Sandoval does have a suggestion for fans, should Paul make his way to Albuquerque for the scavenger hunt.

“If you bump into Aaron Paul out there, if you call him Aaron, he’s going to be Aaron,” said Sandoval. “If you call him Jesse, he’s going to be Jesse.”

The past few days, Breaking Bad has tweeted coordinates for the other cities which means the only city left is Albuquerque. Fans might want to pay attention to the Breaking Bad Twitter Thursday.

Breaking Bad’s Twitter is also addressing another big fan question ahead of “El Camino”: what happened to Saul Goodman’s bodyguard Huell? We should find out when the film premieres on Friday.

Heads-up #Albuquerque #BreakingBad fans! The #HuntForJessePinkman is on with #ElCamino just one day away. @krqe is getting in on the search and YOU might want to pay extra attention to @BreakingBad's page today! pic.twitter.com/NCq4w4hWOA — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) October 10, 2019