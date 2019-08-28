Hundreds of volunteers helping maintain Albuquerque’s open space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque owns nearly 30,000 acres of open space in and around the city, and hundreds of volunteers are helping the city maintain it all.

This past weekend, 20 volunteers cleaned up old trails at Juan Tomas Open Space in the East Mountains.

“They helped to establish some new trails there and close off some old trails,” Open Space Superintendent Colleen McRoberts explained.

They’re among 150 people in the group “New Mexico Volunteers for the Outdoors.”

“A lot of times rock work to stabilize trails and to make sure that they hold up over time,” Resource Management and Visitor Services Supervisor William Pentler said.

The group assists with about 20 open space projects a year around the state, and helps check two big projects off the city’s open space priority list.

“A lot of times with these groups, it expedites it and it also promotes getting them done and doing them really well,” Pentler said.

The work fills a gap in much-needed services to help the Albuquerque Open Space Division’s 45 paid staff members, who maintain nearly 30-thousand acres of the popular sights, from the Petroglyphs to the Bosque and up into the mountains.

“[We’re] utilizing volunteers and partners and community members to help us be really more far-reaching than we can with our limited resources,” McRoberts said.

The city says the help comes in addition to about 500 more volunteers who work directly through the Open Space Division.

The majority of those 500 volunteers are part of a program called Trail Watch. They walk the open spaces and report any issues they come across. Others help out at the Open Space Information Office to answer visitors’ questions and help with tours.

