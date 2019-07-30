Hundreds of used syringes picked up during clean up event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers picked up nearly 400 used syringes Wednesday morning near San Pedro and Central.

According to Sam Howarth, the Behavioral Health Administrator for Bernalillo County, says high amounts of used syringes can be found along Central in alleyways and in abandoned buildings.

Howarth says people often call him with information and locations of “shooting galleries” where drug users will gather and leave their used syringes on the ground as trash.

The syringes are picked up with mechanical grip devices and placed in a container for safe storage. Each syringe is counted and total numbers for an area of pick up can be plotted using a ArcGIS to track migration and the density of needles. ArcGIS is a mapping and analysis tool used to tell stories and track data.

Howarth says they announce four pick up events each month. For more information about these events or if you wish to volunteer please visit: https://www.bernco.gov/Department-Behavioral-Health-Services/