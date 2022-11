ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive on Saturday was a huge success. The Roadrunner Food Bank, which benefits from the yearly event, says letter carriers were able to collect more than 146,000 pounds of food.

It will go to low-income families experiencing hunger. For those who missed the chance to donate, they can still drop off any non-perishable food at the nearest post office anytime this week.