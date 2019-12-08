Hundreds of students compete in inaugural Governor’s STEM Showcase

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Making New Mexico a safer place. That is the challenge more than 600 high school students were faced with at the first Governor’s Stem Showcase. For weeks they’ve been building prototypes and testing new technology. Saturday, they got their chance to show it off for an opportunity to win some money.

From conserving water and reducing emissions, to putting out fires using a drone, and saving crops from insects, hundreds of smart high school students from around the state are using STEM to change New Mexico for the better.

Each of the 46 teams, who showcased their project at Los Lunas High School Saturday morning, were asked by a team of judges a series of questions about their project.

This is the first year for the Governor’s STEM showcase, giving students a hands-on learning opportunity and the chance at winning $500. Each team hoping their hard work and ingenuity would show, making them a winner.