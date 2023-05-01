ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council could make a move Monday night to crack down on drivers who blow off their speed camera tickets.

The legislation, backed by the mayor, would update an ordinance to allow the city to boot or tow drivers’ cars while they’re parked in city lots or at a parking meter if they have three or more delinquent speed camera tickets.

As of March, there were 432 of those speeders racking up three or more unpaid $100 fines. There were another 700 with two tickets in default.