Hundreds of protesters gather near UNM

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rain is not stopping hundreds of people from continuing to peacefully protest as part of the Black Lives Matter Movement. About 350 people first gathered in front of the University of New Mexico bookstore earlier Monday evening.

Several people held signs while chanting and there were no acts of violence. Soon after this, protesters began marching down Central.

This is a developing story.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video