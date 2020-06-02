Hundreds of protesters gather near UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rain is not stopping hundreds of people from continuing to peacefully protest as part of the Black Lives Matter Movement. About 350 people first gathered in front of the University of New Mexico bookstore earlier Monday evening.
Several people held signs while chanting and there were no acts of violence. Soon after this, protesters began marching down Central.
This is a developing story.
