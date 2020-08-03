Hundreds of people protest ‘Operation Legend’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people made their way to Civic Plaza Sunday evening to protest against the 35 federal agents in Albuquerque for “Operation Legend”. Sunday’s protest was organized by a handful of advocacy groups including the “Black New Mexico Movement.”

Many people spoke out against the 35 federal agents making their way to the city for what the u-s attorney general calls “classic crime fighting.” But protesters KRQE News 13 spoke with were concerned it might incite violence.

After an hour of speeches, protestors marched and chanted their way through downtown, before coming back to Civic Plaza. Organizers said they’re optimistic after a large crowd supported their cause.

“It gives me hope that maybe if we can keep pushing, and keep the movement going that our kids won’t have to be fighting for the same thing that we’ve been fighting for for the past 500 years,” said Arthur Bell.

Earlier Sunday morning, police set barriers and closed several streets near Civic Plaza and throughout downtown in anticipation of Sunday’s protest. Several police cars were also seen throughout Sunday’s protests, keeping about a block away from protesters marching.

Sunday’s protest remained peaceful. KRQE News 13 is still waiting to hear from the police, but from what KRQE News 13 crews saw, no arrests were made. Mayor Tim Keller has also expressed concern about the operation. But the state’s U.S. attorney calls it necessary because he says the city isn’t taking care of its crime problem on its own.

