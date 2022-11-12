ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of local kids got a chance to see the new Marvel movie “Wakanda Forever.” They were given the opportunity thanks to a group of generous community members.

Ten community members got together and rented out three theaters for 450 kids to see the movie for the first time. They also got free snacks and a t-shirt. One organizer explained that it’s important for kids to see themselves represented on the big screen.

“We’re eager to try to provide an opportunity for kids to see themselves on the screen, which is not all that common for black youth. We don’t have a lot of black superheroes, so it’s a really kind of fun thing, but also hopefully inspirational,” said Michael Silva.

Back in 2018 when the first Black Panther movie came out, the same group paid for 100 kids to see the film.