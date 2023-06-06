ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is currently working on its housing crisis. Meanwhile, a housing unit is getting ready to open its doors.

New Mexico’s Young Leaders Group held a tour at the new Markana Uptown near the Coronado Center. More than 200 new apartments sit on a 400,000 sq. ft. complex that is six stories tall.

According to their website, the complex will also feature an automated Amazon hub, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a community clubhouse, and an on-site spa.

Two additional Markana sites are planned to be built around the metro. One location is expected to open this year and the other in 2024.