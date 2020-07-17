Hundreds of ‘Locks of Love’ cover Albuquerque lookout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tradition in Paris, right here in the Duke City. Couples are locking in their love at one Albuquerque park and throwing the key into the Rio Grande. A declaration of love, locked with a key or sometimes a combination. “It shows people’s commitment, it shows they really care for each other, and really want to be with each other,” says Chris Kirn.

The idea behind Locks of Love is that couples sign a lock, attach it to the fence and toss the key, marking a sign of their eternal love. About 400 locks now cover the lookout at West Bluff Park on Albuquerque’s westside. “I’ve never seen them do it, but I assume it’s young folks and I understand it’s a symbol of love,” says Carol Tulenko.

When News 13 first showed you the lookout back in 2016, there were only about 50 locks. Those were removed by the city because they said the locks were an eyesore that weighed down the fence, a similar fate to the famous locks of love bridge in Paris. “I couldn’t believe it. I was just like, ‘why did they do that?'” Kirn says.

It seems people didn’t waste any time putting the locks back because some are dated 2017. People who live near the park have mixed reviews on the additions to the lookout. “It’s still a nice place to go and just look over and see the river and see the city below,” says John Landman. “I think they distract from the view,” Tulenko says.

Although some are skeptical of forever love, “Love sometimes becomes unlocked,” Landman says. Here’s hoping none of these locks do. The Parks and Rec Department says they prefer you don’t leave a lock behind and instead take a picture or video at the lookout instead.